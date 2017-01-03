See 'Voice' Singer Josh Gallagher's Nostalgic 'Pick Any Small Town'
Although winning Season 11 of The Voice wasn't in the cards for Josh Gallagher, the Team Adam fourth-place contestant has emerged as a country-influenced grassroots fan favorite. And as he makes obvious in his new music video for "Pick Any Small Town," the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, native has no intentions of straying from his roots.
