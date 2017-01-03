See 'Voice' Singer Josh Gallagher's N...

See 'Voice' Singer Josh Gallagher's Nostalgic 'Pick Any Small Town'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: RollingStone

Although winning Season 11 of The Voice wasn't in the cards for Josh Gallagher, the Team Adam fourth-place contestant has emerged as a country-influenced grassroots fan favorite. And as he makes obvious in his new music video for "Pick Any Small Town," the Johnstown, Pennsylvania, native has no intentions of straying from his roots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Dec 23 Rough worse than ... 4
The Johnstown Originals Dec 11 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec 11 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec '16 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
Bridge Hotel Dec '16 Max 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC