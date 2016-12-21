Pope taps Allentown, Pa bishop for Ro...

Pope taps Allentown, Pa bishop for Rockville Centre

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Pocono Record

Pope Francis has named a new bishop for Rockville Centre, New York, tapping the bishop of Allentown, Pennsylvania whose diocese is one of six undergoing a statewide grand jury investigation into clerical sex abuse. Bishop John Barres has said the Allentown diocese is fully cooperating with investigators and noted that since 2002, it has given county prosecutors all records of accused priests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Johnstown, PA

