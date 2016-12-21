Pennsylvania man jailed after baby shot in head with BB
A western Pennsylvania man accused of shooting his 3-month-old son in the head with a BB gun has been jailed on aggravated assault and endangerment charges. WJAC-TV reports 20-year-old Zachary Black told Johnstown police he was "twirling" the gun when it fired Wednesday. Police say the BB hit a wall, then struck the infant. Johnstown police say the baby has a BB lodged in his brain.
