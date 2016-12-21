Pennsylvania couple died of overdoses...

Pennsylvania couple died of overdoses, baby starved to death, police say

Two young parents died of apparent drug overdoses in a Johnstown, Pennsylvania home about a week ago. Left alone in her bassinet, the couple's infant died three or four days later.

