Morning Briefing

Thousands braved a winter storm Sunday to celebrate the annual feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, with some pilgrims traveling all day by foot and others walking on their knees through wet snow to pray. Vatican City -- In 2017 World Day of Peace message, Pope Francis tells Christians: "Jesus marked out the path of nonviolence" Johnstown, Pennsylvania -- Umasking of a 'monster': Grand jury report exposes how church abuse case was handled by Cambria County legal system Commentary: Food could be America's greatest Christmas gift Our efforts to feed the hungry in the coming year will do more to advance the cause of peace than any other action we can take.

