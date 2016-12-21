Miller's fate on council remains unresolved
In light of a recent Fulton County ethics board opinion that Scott Miller shouldn't be sworn in Monday as Johnstown's councilman-at-large, the issue remains unresolved with less than a week to go. Lakata on Dec. 20 made public a news release outlining an advisory opinion the county ethics board issued recently stating Miller shouldn't take office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Dec 23
|Rough worse than ...
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec 9
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec 6
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec 4
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC