Library could be school district library by 2018
Wing said the library Board of Trustees met Nov. 22 at the 38 S. Market St. facility to discuss the library change issue. Officials from the Johnstown Public Library, the city, and the Greater Johnstown School District are exploring whether the facility should become a Currently, the Johnstown Public Library is about 75 percent funded by the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Wed
|Food Stamp Freddie
|2
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec 9
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec 6
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec 4
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC