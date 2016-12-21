Johnstown public library explores feasibility of becoming school library
The Johnstown Public Library is contacting potential consultants to help the facility determine the feasibility of becoming the Greater Johnstown School District library. Officials from the 38 S. Market St. public library, the city, and the school district have initially discussed whether the facility can become a funded by district taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Fri
|Rough worse than ...
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec 9
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec 6
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec 4
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC