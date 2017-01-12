ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey Give Back to Community

As part of their regular community giving initiatives, the teams at ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey partnered with Pocono Health Medical this November to donate blankets, wash cloths, towels and pillowcases to the Homeless Shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church in East Stroudsburg, PA. As a provider of medical scrubs and uniforms in Johnstown, PA , ImageFIRST puts community giving at the heart of its purpose and participates in quarterly giving activities.

