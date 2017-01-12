ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey Gi...

ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey Give Back to Community

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: SBWire

As part of their regular community giving initiatives, the teams at ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey partnered with Pocono Health Medical this November to donate blankets, wash cloths, towels and pillowcases to the Homeless Shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church in East Stroudsburg, PA. As a provider of medical scrubs and uniforms in Johnstown, PA , ImageFIRST puts community giving at the heart of its purpose and participates in quarterly giving activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Dec 23 Rough worse than ... 4
The Johnstown Originals Dec '16 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec '16 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec '16 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec '16 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec '16 Millennial Snowfl... 4
Bridge Hotel Dec '16 Max 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC