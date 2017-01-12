ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey Give Back to Community
As part of their regular community giving initiatives, the teams at ImageFIRST New York and New Jersey partnered with Pocono Health Medical this November to donate blankets, wash cloths, towels and pillowcases to the Homeless Shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church in East Stroudsburg, PA. As a provider of medical scrubs and uniforms in Johnstown, PA , ImageFIRST puts community giving at the heart of its purpose and participates in quarterly giving activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Dec 23
|Rough worse than ...
|4
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec '16
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec '16
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec '16
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec '16
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec '16
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC