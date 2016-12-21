Fulton County Ethics Board finds conflict of interest in Scott Miller taking councilman position
The Fulton County Ethics Board has issued an opinion that Johnstown Councilman-at-Large-Elect Scott Miller should not be sworn in Jan. 2 because his employment at the Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility is a conflict of interest. News of the decision came this afternoon through a news release issued by the office of Interim Mayor Cindy Lakata.
