Fulton County Ethics Board finds conflict of interest in Scott Miller taking councilman position

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Fulton County Ethics Board has issued an opinion that Johnstown Councilman-at-Large-Elect Scott Miller should not be sworn in Jan. 2 because his employment at the Gloversville-Johnstown Wastewater Treatment Facility is a conflict of interest. News of the decision came this afternoon through a news release issued by the office of Interim Mayor Cindy Lakata.

