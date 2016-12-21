Cambria County drug sweep nabs 23 of 36 targets

An FBI drug sweep in Cambria County this week nabbed 23 of 36 targeted individuals with felony arrest warrants for drug crimes, Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan said. Law enforcement agents seized crack cocaine valued at $2,300 and heroin valued at $3,000 along with $1,000 in cash and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

