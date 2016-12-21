Cambria County drug sweep nabs 23 of ...

Cambria County drug sweep nabs 23 of 36 targets

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Altoona Mirror

An FBI drug sweep in Cambria County this week nabbed 23 of 36 targeted individuals with felony arrest warrants for drug crimes, Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan said. Law enforcement agents seized crack cocaine valued at $2,300 and heroin valued at $3,000 along with $1,000 in cash and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Wed Food Stamp Freddie 2
The Johnstown Originals Dec 11 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec 11 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec 9 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec 6 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec 5 Millennial Snowfl... 4
Bridge Hotel Dec 4 Max 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,517 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC