Baby starves to death after parents o...

Baby starves to death after parents overdose

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Summer Chambers lived for "three to four days" after the couple died, reports The Sun , but died after succumbing to dehydration and starvation. The bodies of Summer and her parents, 29-year-old Jason Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cardaro, were found at their home in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chimes Gospel television show Dec 23 Rough worse than ... 4
The Johnstown Originals Dec 11 Who cates 4
The Worst White Rapper Ever Dec 11 Abbots step dad 16
Gossip Girl Dec 9 GossipHater 1
Blonde JPD cop Dec 6 BlueExWife 1
Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15) Dec 5 Millennial Snowfl... 4
Bridge Hotel Dec 4 Max 1
See all Johnstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnstown Forum Now

Johnstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Johnstown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,369,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC