5 ways to lower your tax bill now
In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, Salvation Army bell ringer Domonic Gates rings the bell outside of the Ideal Market in Johnstown, Pa. Tax pros say you still can make a few last-minute money-saving maneuvers before the calendar seals the fate of your 2016 return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimes Gospel television show
|Wed
|Food Stamp Freddie
|2
|The Johnstown Originals
|Dec 11
|Who cates
|4
|The Worst White Rapper Ever
|Dec 11
|Abbots step dad
|16
|Gossip Girl
|Dec 9
|GossipHater
|1
|Blonde JPD cop
|Dec 6
|BlueExWife
|1
|Darkness in Moxham (Jul '15)
|Dec 5
|Millennial Snowfl...
|4
|Bridge Hotel
|Dec 4
|Max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC