Pa.'s answer to privatizing booze sales? Bigger, better state stores
There are 2 comments on the Philly.com story from Monday Nov 28, titled Pa.'s answer to privatizing booze sales? Bigger, better state stores.
Adam Rose wasn't thinking about the booze tax levied here eight decades ago to help the region recover from a devastating flood, or the politics of the Liquor Control Board that controls alcohol sales in Pennsylvania. So he came last week to the new state-run wine and spirits store that opened here, a few miles outside Johnstown, before Thanksgiving.
#1 Tuesday Nov 29
Better state stores????How about no state stores. Half of them are staffed by some ignorant & rude people. The customer is their enemy interrupting their personal conversations. You need a bag? Huh. Not every customer is a drunk who is going to start chugging in their car. Rt 1 store in Delaware County a perfect example. Hopefully a supermarket with in a mile of this store now selling wine will force down sizing and more competition. Hopefully entitled what the heck do you want government employees become nothing but a fading hangover.
#2 Thursday Dec 1
The booze , sin taxes . Pa. will never take back any taxes they enacted . 18% of every bottle sold relegated to Johnstown . It could be worse . Picking cranberries was a pretty good paying job .
NJ will never be the state you could afford to live in .
