Pa.'s answer to privatizing booze sal...

Pa.'s answer to privatizing booze sales? Bigger, better state stores

There are 2 comments on the Philly.com story from Monday Nov 28, titled Pa.'s answer to privatizing booze sales? Bigger, better state stores. In it, Philly.com reports that:

Adam Rose wasn't thinking about the booze tax levied here eight decades ago to help the region recover from a devastating flood, or the politics of the Liquor Control Board that controls alcohol sales in Pennsylvania. So he came last week to the new state-run wine and spirits store that opened here, a few miles outside Johnstown, before Thanksgiving.

wtfdoUwant

Clifton Heights, PA

#1 Tuesday Nov 29
Better state stores????How about no state stores. Half of them are staffed by some ignorant & rude people. The customer is their enemy interrupting their personal conversations. You need a bag? Huh. Not every customer is a drunk who is going to start chugging in their car. Rt 1 store in Delaware County a perfect example. Hopefully a supermarket with in a mile of this store now selling wine will force down sizing and more competition. Hopefully entitled what the heck do you want government employees become nothing but a fading hangover.
Kellyanne Conway

Allentown, PA

#2 Thursday Dec 1
The booze , sin taxes . Pa. will never take back any taxes they enacted . 18% of every bottle sold relegated to Johnstown . It could be worse . Picking cranberries was a pretty good paying job .
NJ will never be the state you could afford to live in .
Johnstown, PA

