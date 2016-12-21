DAR honors Good Citizen award winners

Friday Nov 25 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Johnstown Chapter of the New York State Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized and honored this year's recipients of the DAR Good Citizen Award, according to a news release. The winners are Raina Danylak from Greater Johnstown School District, Julie Capito from Broadalbin-Perth Central School District, Taylor Madeios from Mayfield Central School District, and Zachary Payne from Northville Central School.

