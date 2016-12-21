DAR honors Good Citizen award winners
The Johnstown Chapter of the New York State Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized and honored this year's recipients of the DAR Good Citizen Award, according to a news release. The winners are Raina Danylak from Greater Johnstown School District, Julie Capito from Broadalbin-Perth Central School District, Taylor Madeios from Mayfield Central School District, and Zachary Payne from Northville Central School.
