What to do in Austin Today: June 12

Sunday Jun 11

If you are challenged in the art of cooking fresh, light summer meals you're in luck. Follow along with a cooking demonstration by instructor Sydney Dow and learn how to make dishes perfect for the season, like Fennel Salad with Arugula & Blood Oranges, Pineapple & Shrimp Fried Rice, Sweet Potato Fritters with Lime Sauce & Mango Salsa, Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks, and Tangerine Pudding.

