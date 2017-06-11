What to do in Austin Today: June 12

If you are challenged in the art of cooking fresh, light summer meals you're in luck. Follow along with a cooking demonstration by instructor Sydney Dow and learn how to make dishes perfect for the season, like Fennel Salad with Arugula & Blood Oranges, Pineapple & Shrimp Fried Rice, Sweet Potato Fritters with Lime Sauce & Mango Salsa, Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks, and Tangerine Pudding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.