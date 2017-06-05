What to do in Austin This Weekend: June 2-4
Starting at 8 p.m., Eastside Pop Up hosts a local vintage and handcrafted market at Cheer Up Charlies. Attendees can expect an evening of shopping with local vendors such as Ecclection Shop , Weekend Warrior , and South Austin Bath and Body , libations from Arlo's and food from Cheer Up Charlies.
