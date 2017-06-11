8 Austin-Made Presents for Father's Day

8 Austin-Made Presents for Father's Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Austin Monthly

ATX Hack for Change, a 3-day civic hackathon, is growing in scale every year, from just 30 hackers in 2013 to now 447 hackers in 2016.a a The momentum behind this event is picking up with a... Have you always wanted to try to dance? Looking for a unique workout? Flexibility, freedom to try new things, and lots of fun! Ballet Austin's Butler Center for Dance & Fitness is for you!... Bring the Future Battlefield to Life Create an engaging visualization of how you see future conflict in the year 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for my husbands father! (May '16) Jun 20 DawnDulaney 3
News Residents say Driftwood roundabout may slow tra... Apr '17 ScottRAB 1
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar '17 ThesePhart 1
Dripping Springs Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
News Education 54 mins ago 12:45 p.m.State bill look... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
Gatlin Creek Concert 1970 (Sep '08) Jan '17 Opie 45
News Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08) Jan '17 Waggoner 675
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Johnson City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 282,015,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC