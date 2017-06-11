8 Austin-Made Presents for Father's Day

ATX Hack for Change, a 3-day civic hackathon, is growing in scale every year, from just 30 hackers in 2013 to now 447 hackers in 2016.a a The momentum behind this event is picking up with a... Have you always wanted to try to dance? Looking for a unique workout? Flexibility, freedom to try new things, and lots of fun! Ballet Austin's Butler Center for Dance & Fitness is for you!... Bring the Future Battlefield to Life Create an engaging visualization of how you see future conflict in the year 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.