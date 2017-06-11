8 Austin-Made Presents for Father's Day
ATX Hack for Change, a 3-day civic hackathon, is growing in scale every year, from just 30 hackers in 2013 to now 447 hackers in 2016.a a The momentum behind this event is picking up with a... Have you always wanted to try to dance? Looking for a unique workout? Flexibility, freedom to try new things, and lots of fun! Ballet Austin's Butler Center for Dance & Fitness is for you!... Bring the Future Battlefield to Life Create an engaging visualization of how you see future conflict in the year 2030.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my husbands father! (May '16)
|Jun 20
|DawnDulaney
|3
|Residents say Driftwood roundabout may slow tra...
|Apr '17
|ScottRAB
|1
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar '17
|ThesePhart
|1
|Dripping Springs Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Education 54 mins ago 12:45 p.m.State bill look...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Gatlin Creek Concert 1970 (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|Opie
|45
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC