Developments threaten dark skies in Henly
But light trespass from a recently built concrete batch plant in Blanco County has made Duke's pursuit more challenging. Now Duke is trying to raise awareness of the trespass of light near Henly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents say Driftwood roundabout may slow tra...
|Apr '17
|ScottRAB
|1
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar '17
|ThesePhart
|1
|Dripping Springs Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Education 54 mins ago 12:45 p.m.State bill look...
|Feb '17
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Gatlin Creek Concert 1970 (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|Opie
|45
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Round Mountain Texas main business district
|Dec '16
|Bob B
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC