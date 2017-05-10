Developments threaten dark skies in H...

Developments threaten dark skies in Henly

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Free Press

But light trespass from a recently built concrete batch plant in Blanco County has made Duke's pursuit more challenging. Now Duke is trying to raise awareness of the trespass of light near Henly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents say Driftwood roundabout may slow tra... Apr '17 ScottRAB 1
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar '17 ThesePhart 1
Dripping Springs Music Selection (Sep '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
News Education 54 mins ago 12:45 p.m.State bill look... Feb '17 Predator Harm In ... 1
Gatlin Creek Concert 1970 (Sep '08) Jan '17 Opie 45
News Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08) Jan '17 Waggoner 675
Round Mountain Texas main business district Dec '16 Bob B 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Johnson City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC