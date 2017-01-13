Postal worker assaulted delivering ma...

Postal worker assaulted delivering mail in Johnson City

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

This is all because of recent deaths and medical emergencies involving patients under anesthesia, like 14-month-old Daisy Lynn Torres. JOHNSON CITY, Texas - A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a postal worker and a nearby resident in Johnson City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 min JULIO 1,024
News Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08) Jan 6 Waggoner 675
Round Mountain Texas main business district Dec 18 Bob B 1
tradegy Dec '16 makeut 1
Carls Jr Background Check Nov '16 Sam 2
Bonnie (May '16) Nov '16 rick 2
News Tamales and punches: 18 facts to know about Tex... Nov '16 proofreader sucks 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Johnson City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC