Water 101 - " Presentation Planned

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The final "Third Thursday" lecture of 2016 at the Johnson City Public Library will feature Water 101A a presentation by Charlie Flatten, Water Policy Manager for the Hill Country Alliance. The lecture will take place 6 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Johnson City Public Library, 501 Nugent Ave. Johnson City, 78636.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

