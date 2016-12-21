Water 101 - " Presentation Planned
The final "Third Thursday" lecture of 2016 at the Johnson City Public Library will feature Water 101A a presentation by Charlie Flatten, Water Policy Manager for the Hill Country Alliance. The lecture will take place 6 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Johnson City Public Library, 501 Nugent Ave. Johnson City, 78636.
