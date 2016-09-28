Buying and selling a ranch can be tricky, and knowing the ins and outs can make or save you money
Texas is a true ranching state, and in spite of drought, herd culling, costly herd rebuilding efforts, and other challenges in recent years, beef production remains big business in Texas, and if for no other reason, rural land values remain at a premium. Texas is known for cattle production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Round Mountain Texas main business district
|Dec 18
|Bob B
|1
|tradegy
|Dec 5
|makeut
|1
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov 25
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|Tamales and punches: 18 facts to know about Tex...
|Nov '16
|proofreader sucks
|1
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC