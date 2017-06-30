G-Astros To Hold Annual July 4th Cele...

G-Astros To Hold Annual July 4th Celebration Tonight

1 hr ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Greeneville Astros will hold their annual Fourth of July celebration at Pioneer Park this evening as they welcome Johnson City for the start of a three-game series. Annually, the Astros put on one of the largest fireworks displays in the area at the conclusion of their Independence Day game.

