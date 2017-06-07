The Cottage Becoming Thai Cottage

The Cottage Becoming Thai Cottage

The Cottage restaurant soon will be known as "Thai Cottage." Owner Lisa Prewett sold the restaurant at 4085 Summer to Tom and Tanatip Tongumpun of Collierville.

