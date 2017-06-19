Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug...

Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers deceived public

There are 1 comment on the MySanAntonio.com story from Tuesday Jun 13, titled Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers deceived public.

In this photo provided by Nigel Kinrade Photography via The Corporate Image, attorney Gerard Stranch speaks on behalf of three Tennessee prosecutors and the guardian of a baby born dependent on opioids that was filed against several drug makers during a news conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Johnson City, Tenn. The baby survived after spending 14 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, often crying uncontrollably and was given morphine to wean him from his addiction, the suit says.

End_the_drug_war

Since: Jun 17

2

Johnson City, TN

#1 Wednesday Jun 14
This is horrific, but this is another result of the war on drugs. There is no doubt in my mind these pharmaceutical companies knew what they were doing, but something different needs to be done. These babies aren't the only ones hurting. We need get rid of the ridiculous drug laws that aren't just hurting babies, but are destroying people's lives everyday. We have people ODing everyday on LEGAL prescription medication, but people with cancer or depression in Tennessee can get arrested for using cannabis, which has never killed anyone. Think about this...we have people being put in cages over PLANTS. Save lives - End the drug war!

