Police: Two recent American flags thefts in Johnson City could be connected

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Johnson City Police investigators revealed Friday they believe the theft of flags at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans' Memorial is connected to a different flag theft, Memorial officials are also adding additional security following those thefts. We told you about a flag theft on Wednesday at the Woodstone community entrance in Johnson City.

