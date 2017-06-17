Police: Two recent American flags thefts in Johnson City could be connected
Johnson City Police investigators revealed Friday they believe the theft of flags at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans' Memorial is connected to a different flag theft, Memorial officials are also adding additional security following those thefts. We told you about a flag theft on Wednesday at the Woodstone community entrance in Johnson City.
