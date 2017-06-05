Man Allegedy Phones In Fake Prescript...

Man Allegedy Phones In Fake Prescriptions

A Johnson City man allegedly posing as a physicians assistant and phoning in prescriptions to a Greeneville pharmacy was taken into custody Thursday by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and charged with three felony counts of drug fraud. Michael Huff, 36, of 100 N. Roan St., will appear today on the charges in General Sessions Court.

