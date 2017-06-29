Live Music: Bun B., Hivehead, and The...

Live Music: Bun B., Hivehead, and The Old Paints

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Charleston City Paper

Pinpointing the start of Johnson City, Tenn. garage-punk duo Hivehead is a tricky one since members Samuel and Silas Bowman are brothers, so you could say the chemistry has always been there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thugs 1 hr Concerned citizen 1
girl with last name knipp (May '11) 2 hr Jay 4
Stolen Ring in Johnson City 2 hr Kayla 5
Haunted places? 2 hr zod 2
Good divorce lawyer 2 hr Bud 5
Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 3 hr Harrison 42
Eateries in Johnson city 3 hr Harrison 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC