Kerry Manfredi Named Reporter For EnvisionVirtualServices

ENVISION NETWORKS' EnvisionVirtualServices outsourced news and weather service has added former JET BROADCASTING News WXIS /JOHNSON CITY, TN news reporter KERRY MANFREDI to its team.. MANFREDI said, "It's great to see ENVISION offering seasoned news reporters to all size markets.

