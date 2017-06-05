Kerry Manfredi Named Reporter For EnvisionVirtualServices
ENVISION NETWORKS' EnvisionVirtualServices outsourced news and weather service has added former JET BROADCASTING News WXIS /JOHNSON CITY, TN news reporter KERRY MANFREDI to its team.. MANFREDI said, "It's great to see ENVISION offering seasoned news reporters to all size markets.
