Johnson City couple, 25 rescue cats displaced after early Sunday fire

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A spokesperson with the Johsnon City Fire Department said crews responded to a home in the 1200-block of Carroll Creek Road just after midnight. Once on scene, firefighters found flames in the upstairs portion of the home.

