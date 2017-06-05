Crime 1 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Dog carcas...

Crime 1 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Dog carcass found in Johnson City apartment

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A Johnson City woman is charged with aggravated cruelty and abandonment after a dog carcass was found in her apartment when she was evicted. The Washington County animal control office obtained a citation for Lindsey Price last week after the carcass of her pet dog was found inside her former apartment by the landlord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan 17 hr Known you for a l... 25
Dr Weaver 22 hr Hmmmm 1
Shane wilcox / ruby Tuesdays (Nov '13) Sat TheJoker 11
I Miss Anna Zook! Sat BigFishy 6
Grandmother Fish: A Child's First Book of Evolu... Sat Elmer Gantry 11
Gray School Sat hummmmmm....... 9
Gray Principal Sat concerned consumer 2
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC