Crime 1 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Dog carcass found in Johnson City apartment
A Johnson City woman is charged with aggravated cruelty and abandonment after a dog carcass was found in her apartment when she was evicted. The Washington County animal control office obtained a citation for Lindsey Price last week after the carcass of her pet dog was found inside her former apartment by the landlord.
