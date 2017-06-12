Couple Charged After Alleged Vandalism Spree
An Afton woman and Knoxville man who allegedly went on a destructive spree Wednesday in Johnson City with a slingshot were each charged with 11 counts of felony reckless endangerment, 15 counts of misdemeanor vandalism, and one count of aggravated assault. Johnson City police began receiving calls throughout the city about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday "of windows of vehicles and businesses being shot out," officers said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dakotah Shell
|2 hr
|Afton TN
|2
|Midnight Rambler (Sep '13)
|15 hr
|hummmmmm.......
|8
|Becky at Perkins Restaurant
|15 hr
|hummmmmm.......
|3
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Wed
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|jasons deli (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Average
|33
|Gray Principal
|Tue
|Keizer
|4
|Rent a center
|Tue
|ofint
|38
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC