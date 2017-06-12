Couple Charged After Alleged Vandalism Spree

An Afton woman and Knoxville man who allegedly went on a destructive spree Wednesday in Johnson City with a slingshot were each charged with 11 counts of felony reckless endangerment, 15 counts of misdemeanor vandalism, and one count of aggravated assault. Johnson City police began receiving calls throughout the city about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday "of windows of vehicles and businesses being shot out," officers said in a report.

