Christian Women's Club Planning June Picnic Luncheon
Some of those participating in the May meeting of the Greeneville Christian Women's Club were, from left: vocalist Andrew Landers, feature presenter Sandy VanGerpen, speaker Phyllis Page and Area Representative Aileen Montieth. Some of those participating in the May meeting of the Greeneville Christian Women's Club were, from left: vocalist Andrew Landers, feature presenter Sandy VanGerpen, speaker Phyllis Page and Area Representative Aileen Montieth.
