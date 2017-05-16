Suspect shot, killed after police pursuit in east Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 47-year-old Buford Shane Whitson of Elizabethton was shot and killed by Carter Carter Sheriff's Office deputies following a pursuit Monday night. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford tells News Channel 11 just before 7:30 p.m. deputies spotted Whitson in a small Saturn near West G. Street in Elizabethton and attempted to pull him over because of outstanding warrants.

