Suspect shot and killed after police pursuit in Carter County and Johnson City

Monday May 15 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois also told News Channel 11 that the Sheriff's Office was pursuing a suspect that was reportedly armed. Sirois said the suspect stopped by the side of the road and shots were fired.

