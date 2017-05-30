Leslie Alison Davis Weds Leonard Jaco...

Leslie Alison Davis Weds Leonard Jacob Waddle

Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Leslie Alison Davis and Leonard Jacob Waddle, of Greeneville, were married at 6 p.m. April 22, 2017, at Willow Creek Acres in Limestone. The bride's parents are Deanna and Brian Davis, of Greeneville.

