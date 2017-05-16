Knoxville brewers work to support cle...

Knoxville brewers work to support clean water

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Knoxville breweries are partnering with The Tennessee Clean Water Network to host a fly fishing event called Clean Water = Clean Beer. Eight people will leave Knoxville and Johnson City aboard The Big Love Bus and join members of the SYNDICATE Pro Staff and Tennessee Clean Water Network for a morning of fly fishing in Upper East Tennessee.

