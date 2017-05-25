Iris Festival A Blooming Success
Brenda Gibson, whose daughters Danielle Mabe and Amanda Collis operate the Small Town Sisters Boutique in Sneedville, helped out over the weekend at their vendor booth at the Iris Festival. The T-shirt says, "Rumor Has It That God Is A Tennessean."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gray School Petition
|41 min
|I will sign
|3
|Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan
|2 hr
|Know it all
|18
|Tri Cities Muslims (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|Elmer Gantry
|156
|Bringing music to the Tri-Cities
|10 hr
|Bad Old Days
|6
|Northeast State Prayer
|13 hr
|Tammyf
|5
|Best cosmetic dentist?
|Wed
|Mom
|2
|Best Place to get massage in Johnson City Tn or... (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Troll hater
|60
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC