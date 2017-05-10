Inaugural Johnson City Jazz Festival ...

Inaugural Johnson City Jazz Festival Starts Thursday

The inaugural Johnson City Jazz Festival, a three-day showcase of live jazz music, is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at three locations in and around downtown Johnson City. The schedule includes a free Thursday night jam at Carnegie Hotel and a free Friday night concert at Founders Park.

