ETSU graduates 11 with a bluegrass degree in 2017

East Tennessee State University celebrated the successes of its newest graduates this past weekend during commencement ceremonies held on Saturday, May 6. Students from their Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies joined over 2,000 other university graduates in the celebration of their accomplishments. Students within Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies come from numerous backgrounds and interests, as evidenced by the most recent graduating class of eleven.

