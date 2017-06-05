Children's Hospital Opens Unit For Dr...

Children's Hospital Opens Unit For Drug-Addicted Babies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Greenville Sun

The Niswonger Children's Hospital, located at the Johnson City Medical Center, opened the doors Wednesday to its new Special Care Unit, which provides care to babies born with drug dependency and other special needs. Officials with Niswonger Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on Wednesday to officially open its new Special Care Unit for babies born suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grindstaff Automotive Group (Sep '10) 29 min Pus Filled Carbuncle 33
Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1 hr Hopeful 41
Eric carter 4 hr ihearstupity 8
WFHG Stupid Talk Radio: Lying Trump Apologists ... 11 hr Wake Up 6
Asheville vs. Johnson City (Sep '10) 12 hr Truth 49
Grandmother Fish: A Child's First Book of Evolu... 13 hr Truth 3
local girls (Nov '12) Sun God 17
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC