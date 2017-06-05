Children's Hospital Opens Unit For Drug-Addicted Babies
The Niswonger Children's Hospital, located at the Johnson City Medical Center, opened the doors Wednesday to its new Special Care Unit, which provides care to babies born with drug dependency and other special needs. Officials with Niswonger Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on Wednesday to officially open its new Special Care Unit for babies born suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome.
