Sentencing set in crack cocaine conspiracy case

Sentencing has been set following last week's conviction of Lamont Darnell Fortune, 36, of Johnson City, who was convicted April 20 in U.S. District Court on charges of conspiracy to distribute, and possess with the intent to distribute, 280 grams or more of crack cocaine. Fortune was convicted following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge Leon Jordan and faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison up to life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.