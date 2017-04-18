Russell L. Buck
Rusty was born November 9, 1961, in Johnson City, TN, where he graduated from Science Hill High School in 1981. He was a Reiki Master, amateur photographer, and lover of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Realizing Hell Does Not Exist
|3 hr
|Look around
|18
|Sugarbabies
|4 hr
|Discrete
|2
|Women's unit Johnson City Jail
|4 hr
|Ferris
|3
|Roommate Needed
|5 hr
|ASAP
|14
|Wendi Garrison (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Red Rover
|116
|Looking for a SugarDaddy (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|John john
|22
|Fox pools
|8 hr
|Ella
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC