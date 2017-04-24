Roe Reintroduces Unaccompanied Childr...

Roe Reintroduces Unaccompanied Children Placement Bill

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, of Johnson City, reintroduced the Unaccompanied Alien Children Placement Transparency Act, legislation to require the Departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security to provide governors or the appropriate state-level official with certain information about Unaccompanied Alien Children being placed within their states. "I am proud to reintroduce the Unaccompanied Alien Children Placement Transparency Act to provide clarity to inquiries about unaccompanied children who had been placed in the state of Tennessee.

