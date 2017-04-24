Reunions planned for ETSU Class of 19...

Reunions planned for ETSU Class of 1967 and Golden Fifties members

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Tomahawk Online

Graduates of East Tennessee State University's Class of 1967, as well as all previous Golden Fifties Club inductees, are encouraged to attend the spring reunions on May 5-6 during the Spring Weekend extravaganza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kasey Marler 1 hr Blinky 18
Washington County Superintendent 3 hr Dad 1
Warrior's Canvas & Veteran's Art Center 7 hr merh 2
8th Grade Prom 8 hr Snappy 21
I Miss Anna Zook! 14 hr Hadnt heard 3
Women's unit Johnson City Jail 15 hr Carol 4
Get Amy Lynn fired from Daytime Tri-Cities!!! (Jan '11) 22 hr Melanie 169
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,459 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC