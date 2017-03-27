Report: Men Charged After Passing Out...

Report: Men Charged After Passing Out In Car At Gas Pump

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Two men were jailed Friday after being found passed out in a vehicle parked at a fuel pump for roughly half an hour, according to a report. Greeneville police responded to the call at Murphy Oil, at 3745 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, where Justin C. Smith, 35, of Johnson City, and Carlos W. Lowe, 24, of Limestone, were found passed out in a Mazda parked at a fuel pump, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the women 1 hr Tammy Rodgers 21
Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 3 hr JBM 16
DUI Law 3 hr JBM 11
Holland Carroll 4 hr Want to know her 1
Name some of the good things about Johnson City 13 hr JayCee 13
Who knows Will Conley (Apr '16) 18 hr nun ya bizness 25
WJHL on air women Sun Safety first 7
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC