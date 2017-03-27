Report: Men Charged After Passing Out In Car At Gas Pump
Two men were jailed Friday after being found passed out in a vehicle parked at a fuel pump for roughly half an hour, according to a report. Greeneville police responded to the call at Murphy Oil, at 3745 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, where Justin C. Smith, 35, of Johnson City, and Carlos W. Lowe, 24, of Limestone, were found passed out in a Mazda parked at a fuel pump, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the women
|1 hr
|Tammy Rodgers
|21
|Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|3 hr
|JBM
|16
|DUI Law
|3 hr
|JBM
|11
|Holland Carroll
|4 hr
|Want to know her
|1
|Name some of the good things about Johnson City
|13 hr
|JayCee
|13
|Who knows Will Conley (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|nun ya bizness
|25
|WJHL on air women
|Sun
|Safety first
|7
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC