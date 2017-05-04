Questions Remain About Sewer Service ...

Questions Remain About Sewer Service For Proposed Aldi Site

Greeneville officials will not allow a proposed new Aldi grocery store in Tusculum to connect to the Greeneville Water Commission's sewer system.

This undeveloped 4.48-acre property next to the Consumer Credit Union headquarters building on East Andrew Johnson Highway is the proposed site for an Aldi retail store. Greeneville officials will not allow a proposed new Aldi grocery store in Tusculum to connect to the Greeneville Water Commission's sewer system.

Kevin Gallardo

United States

#1 Saturday Apr 22
Greeneville needs an aldi,they give a much needed variety in grocery shopping,and bring more business to our town
