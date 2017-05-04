Questions Remain About Sewer Service For Proposed Aldi Site
There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from Wednesday Apr 19, titled Questions Remain About Sewer Service For Proposed Aldi Site. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
This undeveloped 4.48-acre property next to the Consumer Credit Union headquarters building on East Andrew Johnson Highway is the proposed site for an Aldi retail store. Greeneville officials will not allow a proposed new Aldi grocery store in Tusculum to connect to the Greeneville Water Commission's sewer system.
United States
#1 Saturday Apr 22
Greeneville needs an aldi,they give a much needed variety in grocery shopping,and bring more business to our town
