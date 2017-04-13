Online tool tracks wait times at vete...

Online tool tracks wait times at veterans hospitals

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

A new online tool lets you track how long it takes to get an appointment for care at veterans hospitals and clinic. When you input your location into the interactive map, it shows VA facilities near you and the wait time.

