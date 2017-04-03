Lillie Davidson Ford Celebrates 96th ...

Lillie Davidson Ford Celebrates 96th Birthday

Lillie Davidson Ford celebrated her 96th birthday on March 24. Ronnie and Sandra Morgan honored Mrs. Ford as mother, grandmother and best friend to her family and friends. The celebration took place at the Moose Lodge, and the private dining room was decorated with memorabilia from Nascar, Mrs. Lord's favorite sport.

