It Happened Here For April 29

Regenna L. Foulks, 44, of 121 Kidwell School Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the habitual motor vehicle offender law. Police went to the 100 block of East Church Street after receiving a call from a business about a vehicle in the roadway, Officer Eddie Key said in a report.

